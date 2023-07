RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ken Wright is a household name in the Oregon Pinot Noir industry. Often times, his vineyard select pinots command a hefty price but a newer pinot, a blend from different vineyards is much less expensive and a true bang-for-the-buck bottle for you to enjoy. Learn more on the edition of Eric’s Wine Minute.

