Cooler than normal temperatures today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times today. Temperatures will be comfortable as highs only climb into the 70s and 80s. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, otherwise it will be mostly sunny. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm Friday in southwest Fall River County. Hail and gusty winds will be possible.

Much warmer air arrives this weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s to 90s. We will likely reach 90° for the first time this year in town Rapid City over the weekend.

The heat wave continues much, if not all, of next week, where highs will remain in the 90s for much of the area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Saint Charles Street sinkhole
Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood
The plaque will be stationed at the beginning of Homestake Trail.
Preserving what makes Deadwood special
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County

Latest News

Cooler Thursday, but much warmer by the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting ready for a heatwave this weekend and next week!
A little smoke and haze will return Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and sunny today with just isolated thunderstorms.