Cooking with Eric - Spanish Style Butter Bean Tomato Dip

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everybody loves a good bean dip. But how about elevating it a bit and providing your guests and family with something full of Iberian flavors! And it’s healthy!

First, over medium-low heat, sauté 1 minced shallot and 2 minced garlic cloves in 2 tablespoons of good olive oil, preferable Spanish style if you can find it. Stir in 2 tablespoons tomato paste. Cook until oil gently bubbles. Be careful not to burn the garlic.

Add 1/2 teaspoon Spanish paprika and stir. Then add 1 can drained butter beans and 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, and 1/4 cup olive oil. Stir to coat the beans and cook another minute or two.

Remove from the heat, add a touch of salt to taste and sprinkle with chopped fresh flat leaf parsley.

Best served with pita chips or crusty bread.

