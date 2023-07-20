Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Division of Criminal Investigations recently issued a report involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team, alleging that a sexual assault occurred in Pennington County.

Wednesday, the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying they are reviewing that file.

There are rumors that the assault may have started as a hazing incident.

Hazing is classified as “to harass by abusive and humiliating tricks, or a way of initiation” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Now, sexual assault and harassment claims, that are said to have stemmed from team hazing activities, are being investigated. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley talked about the case last week.

“Especially with any program when you have young adults, or juveniles involved, it’s important that things are done to keep a safe environment. And again, these are allegations at this point, and so all I have to say is, whenever we receive allegations, and they are serious in nature, we look at them, we investigate. This case will be thoroughly investigated and reviewed by two prosecution authorities, and so it will take time, and we’ll get to the bottom of what happened,” said Jackley.

Jackley says allegations like these come down to the coaches and athletes involved, stating that he doesn’t believe similar issues have occurred in the state.

Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve talked about hazing last week, and says they try to avoid these incidents.

“Humility, selflessness, and gratitude are the pillars in which we try to achieve that goal. And so, we’re not perfect, but with our track record of success on the field, and we’ve got leaders of our culture as alumni. It’s a wonderful place to coach, but we are constantly vigilant to make sure our players behave, make sure they honor others, make sure they understand what it means to be a Post 22 player,” said Torve.

Post 22 players and parents are required to sign player police manuals before each season, outlining what is and is not allowed. Torve says that it grieves him to even hear allegations like this happening within the sport.

No formal charges have been filed, and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office says there is no definite timeline.

The Mitchell baseball team has decided to terminate the remainder of their season.

