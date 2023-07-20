$1.5M grant given to Pine Ridge non-profit to train indigenous women in solar energy jobs

Pine Ridge non-profit trains women in solar energy jobs.
Pine Ridge non-profit trains women in solar energy jobs.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge non-profit organization was given a $1.5-million grant to train indigenous women in solar energy jobs.

Red Cloud Renewable on the Pine Ridge Reservation, is a training center for Native Americans to learn more about sustainable energy jobs. But John Red Cloud, Managing Director of Red Cloud Renewable, saw indigenous women had low participation numbers in the industry, so he worked on a plan to change that.

“I felt like there needed to be equal footing for women, so I studied the report from IREC. (Interstate Renewable Energy Council) It’s a 2020 census job report and I saw that across-the-board women have about a 27%, 28% participation level in solar and then I looked at the participation for Native Americans and it was 3%,” Red Cloud said.

The grant was from President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda and was one of only 12 grants given. Red Cloud Renewable is using the grant to train indigenous women from all over the Midwest. The training center has dormitories for students to stay in and women who must travel to Pine Ridge are given a stipend for their expenses. They are also offering free childcare to mothers who want to be a part of the program.

“That’s an amazing thing (being a mother) but it shouldn’t stand in the way of you pursuing a career. So that’s our program... is having onsite lodging, meals, we’re going to have cook, we’re going to have a cleaner, so the women can just focus on learning in the classroom, getting those hands-on skills and they don’t have to worry about ‘wow I wonder how my baby’s doing or I don’t know if can afford childcare. You know, we’re trying to make it as easy as possible.”

The non-profit is building dome homes for the Pine Ridge community that run off solar power and the women will be installing solar panels on each of these homes. The women can also learn to build these domes.

The program is eight months of training in three-week intervals. If you are interested in donating or filling out an application, you can visit Red Cloud Renewable.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Saint Charles Street sinkhole
Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
The plaque will be stationed at the beginning of Homestake Trail.
Preserving what makes Deadwood special

Latest News

Thune speaks about DNAA and B-21 Raider
Sen. Thune speaks to senate about NDAA and the B-21 Raider
Road closed sign
South Rochford Road closed for construction
An elevated bean dip sure to please a crowd!
Cooking with Eric - Spanish Style Butter Bean and Tomato Dip
Fatal crash in Lawrence County