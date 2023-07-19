UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash

Fatal crash in Meade County leaves one dead and another injured.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near mile marker 50. The nearest city is Summerset.

Based on initial crash reports, it seems that a 2023 Freightliner Cascadio was parked on the side of westbound I-90 around mile marker 50. The semi then merged back onto the highway and accelerated to a speed of 45-50 miles per hour. Unfortunately, a 2023 Kia Sportage collided with the trailer from behind and got stuck underneath it.

The semi-driver brought his vehicle to a stop on the westbound shoulder.

Jayden Hayford, age 16, the driver of the Kia Sportage sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female passenger in the Kia, age 17, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City. Both were not wearing a seatbelt.

Oscar Rodriguez Jr., age 54, the driver of the Freightliner was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

I-90 westbound was closed for about two and a half hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

