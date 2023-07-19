Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs

Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Hot Springs couple found six dead birds in their yard after cleaning up from a large hail storm Monday night.

A homeowner Glenn Denton said he and his wife have put hard work into the home they live in. Denton said it is disappointing to come out the morning after a big storm and see a damaged yard.

Denton said they have several birdhouses around their yard, and when they woke up the next morning after the storm they found six dead birds sprawled out in the yard and flower bushes flattened.

Bird houses placed in yard.
Bird houses placed in yard.

“We bought this house, I guess seven years ago and put a lot of work into it. It was a pretty ratty house when we bought it. We’re kind of proud of it now, and always working in the yard. She lost a lot of her flowers and stuff to the hail,” Denton said.

Denton estimates that he and his wife, Esther, have several hours of work left between the two of them. since Tuesday morning.

The Dentons are one of many homeowners hit hard by the storm that rolled through Monday night.

A few streets over, Vickie Hauge said she had just gotten her home fixed up from the last hail storm.

“We have damage to the gutters, the roof, which is all-new from last year’s storm, so those are probably going to have to be replaced again,” Hauge said.

Hauge says the amount of leaves and vegetation in the yard made it a struggle to clean up.

