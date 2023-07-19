South Dakota groups petition for abortion referendum

Dakotans for Health and Sisters United are getting signatures from state residents to put an abortion ballot measure on the 2024 ballot.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 1976, the topic of abortion has been a key political talking point for many Americans across the country.

After the US Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade last year, this opened up the doors for states to decide if they wanted abortion to be legal. In 2005, South Dakota lawmakers passed two pieces of legislation that would make abortion illegal in the state if the Supreme Court ever reversed Roe v. Wade. Fast forward to now, when Dakotans for Health and Sister United are getting signatures on a petition that would allow the voters of South Dakota to decide if they want abortion in the state.

“One of the big misconceptions has been that this petition is trying to promote abortion, when in reality it does not take a stance; it is simply giving us the choice to decide on the matter in the 2024 election,” said Sisters United organizer Noelle Schendzielos.

According to the Secretary of State for a petition to become effective, it must have signatures equal to 10% of the total votes for governor in the last gubernatorial election.

