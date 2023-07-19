Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A high school student in Ohio is lucky to be alive after suffering cardiac arrest during soccer practice earlier this month.

Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed during soccer practice on July 7.

Canen was running on the high school’s track when he collapsed.

Within seconds, Jon Sprunger, head soccer coach at Worthington Kilbourne High School, was performing CPR on Canen.

Sprunger said it was “worse-case scenario” because Canen was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Sprunger credits his CPR training for being able to save Canen’s life.

“Just do what you’ve been trained, and hope and pray that you’re doing exactly what needs to be done to save his life,” he said.

Another coach grabbed an AED from inside the school.

Canen’s mom Pamela Dickman said the experience was the worst moment of her life.

“They have said over and over and over to us that if it weren’t for the quick efforts of the coaches and also for them using the AED, he wouldn’t be here right now,” Dickman said.

Canen was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and then to the ICU at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

After more than a week in the hospital, Canen was able to go home. But the teen still has soccer in the forefront of his mind.

“The first thing that went through my mind is if I’d be able to play soccer for this season,” Canen said.

But Canen’s heart needs to rest, and he’ll be taking some time off from sports.

“We know that he’s very limited right now and maybe for the future in sports, and he loves sports so that’s a tough pill to swallow,” Canen’s mom said. “But we go back to our faith and also just very grateful that he’s here for us, and that’s the most important thing.”

Doctors are still trying to figure out what caused him to go into cardiac arrest. He has some inflammation around his heart, and he’ll have more tests done in about six weeks.

Not only is Canen lucky to be alive, but he is lucky to have full brain function. Doctors told the family his chances of having full recovery in his brain were very low.

“According to his MRI, he has 100% brain function,” his mom said.

Canen has to wear a life vest for the time being. It’s a wearable heart monitor and AED that alerts him of any issues with his heart, shocks him if necessary, and sends out calls for help to those around him.

“It’s pretty scary,” Canen said. “But I’m just really thankful and grateful that things happened how they did, and I’m still here.”

Canen and his family are stressing the importance of learning CPR or refreshing your knowledge and knowing where the nearest AED is at work or school. His mom said Worthington Kilbourne High School has since put another AED outside near the track.

