Rapid City welcomes Bocce Ball to the city limits

Bocce courts
Bocce courts(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is welcoming a new sport to the city with the completion of Bocce courts on the corner of Omaha St. and Mt Rushmore Rd. The construction for this project began a few months ago and today marks the end of “Phase One” of the project.

The sport Bocce Ball was chosen because it is a sport that is accessible to a wider range of people. Additionally, these courts will be used by the Special Olympics when it arrives in town.

The space isn’t reserved for just private events, it will be open to the public any time it is not in use for a private event.

Mayor Jason Salamun attended the opening and spoke about the importance of having accessible sports available.

“Well I think it’s important, I’ve heard that one out of four of us may have disabilities at some point so the fact is that you want to have activities for everybody and this is something that’s accessible to everybody,” said Mayor Salamun.

Phase Two for this area includes expanding the number of courts from eight to 12 and adding more landscaping to the area directly around the courts. Planning for Phase Two is currently in progress and a timeline for its completion will be released soon.

