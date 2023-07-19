Nisland’s Bishop turning heads as barrel racer
Crowned Prospector Series youth average champion
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has produced many of the world’s best barrel racers, and 10-year-old Adrianna Bishop thinks she could one day be part of that esteemed group. Ben Burns spoke with Bishop on why she loves barrel racing, and how she’s been able to put up eye-popping times on the track.
