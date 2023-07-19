A homeowner has seen decades of flooding in Hot Springs

By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the homeowners in Hot Springs said if he did not build a three-foot wall around his basement, he would be flooded too.

South 16th Street in Hot Springs has had flooding issues for decades. Pat Evans has lived in his home for 27 years, and he said he’s no stranger to big storms.

He said the three foot wall he built, was a foot and a half under water in the middle of the storm.

Evans said about four years ago a bigger storm drain was installed to help empty the water, but this is the first time he says he’s seen it flood this bad with the new drain.

Evans said front loader trucks had to come clear the drain because the hail and a mixture of garbage was causing a clog. While the trucks were clearing the way, there was a dent left behind where trucks needed to scrape the loads of hail out.

Storm damage to drain
Storm damage to drain(KOTA/KEVN)

”I had to build a wall to keep it from going into my house, so that’s not right, but my sister has lived here in the 50′s and 60′s, and she’s been fighting the city about it since,” Evans said.

Evans photographs shared from 2004 of his property on South 16th street.
Evans photographs shared from 2004 of his property on South 16th street.(KOTA/KEVN)

