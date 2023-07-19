Gut Check: SD National Guard’s thrilling 10k obstacle race!

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For a first-timer or the seasoned athlete, the South Dakota Army National Guard says anyone can finish the “Gut Check.” Traversing through 15 obstacles while running a 10k “Gut Check,” you will push your limits and achieve something you thought you couldn’t.

On August 12 at the West Camp Training site in Rapid City near Stevens High School, sneakers will be laced up and old clothing will soon be covered in mud. This free event by the SD Army National Guard 109th Engineer Battalion helps them recruit and connect as a community.

To register for the 3rd Annual Gut Check follow this link.

Check out the interview with Captain Ellen Bramblee and Staff Sergeant Steven Sprecher from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

