Days of 76 is here and they say, “Its the Best Rodeo, No Bull”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The historic city of Deadwood, once a gold-rush gambling kind of town with bars, clubs, and gun-slinging good times is once again preparing to celebrate the “Days of 76″ 101st year on Wednesday, July 26th through Saturday, July 29, 2023. The annual event, embedded in tradition and history welcomes one of the best rodeos in the country rich in history to the good ole Gold Rush days when pioneers came looking for their pot of gold.

Travis Rogers, Chairman of the Days of 76 committees, says the five days are filled with events this year and urges the community to come on out. Rogers adds the events will have parades, rodeos, and cultural events with Native American performers, and says there will be cowboys and cowgirls on hand to take part in bareback riding, bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, and steer wrestling just to name a few. Rogers says the event will take place at the Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood with performances every night for five days and slack in the morning.

Rogers says they are trying to increase the presence and participation of the Native American community’s involvement in the Days of 76. On Friday and Saturday, July 22nd and 23rd, they will have special performances at Outlaw Square with traditional Native American dances and storytelling. Rogers says the Days of 76 is truly a rodeo of all rodeos and is something to see in person and for the whole family.

Having won the best rodeo of the year 19 times by the Professional Rodeo of Cowboys Association, Days of 76 is a real rodeo show for all of their rodeo fans, and guarantees they will see all that they came to see.

For more information, watch the video above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.