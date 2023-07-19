Canadian wildfire smoke continues to travel through Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Wildfire smoke continues to pour into Rapid City causing a thick layer of haze.

As the smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread, Rapid City is reminding people to check the Air Quality Index to ensure the conditions are safe for them since Rapid City has hit dangerous air quality a couple of times this summer, according to Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City.

“We’ve had a feature called the air quality index, which you can go to the city’s website, we have two features on our home page where you can click on that and there is what’s called an air quality index. It’s a color-coded feature where it gives you the quality reading for Rapid City,” Shoemaker said.

The US Department of Labor has recently urged employers to protect outdoor workers from “hazardous air quality.” West River Electric says there has been no threat to their workers with smoke but they are taking precautions.

“So with the smoke in the air there’s really been no health concerns, you know they do take precautions safety is a big priority for us here at west river electric, they have water, they have the proper equipment that they need to have, they always look out for each other making sure they get the job done safe,” Amanda Haugen, Communications Specialist for West River Electric said.

to learn more about staying safe in these conditions you can visit the city’s website at rcgov.org.

