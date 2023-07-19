Bats galore at Devils Tower festival

Tyler Devine, Devils Tower/Red Lodge on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
DEVILS TOWER/RED LODGE, Wyo. (KOTA) - The Devil’s Tower and Bear Lodge area have 11 bat species. Tyler Devine, lead interpretive park ranger for Devils Tower National Monument/Bear Lodge, shares there may be 12 species. Bats can be spooky as they fly about, but they are vital to our ecosystem eating nearly 1,000 insects in one hour. One of the 11 confirmed species at Bear Lodge/Devils Tower is the endangered northern long-eared bat. The northern long-eared bat is battling dangerous white-nose syndrome putting the endangered bat closer to extinction.

On July 22 the National Park Service and Devils Tower Natural History Association will host the annual Bat Festival. Starting at noon presentations, an inflatable cave, costume contests, and kids activities will fill the day until 10 p.m. While on a bat-listening walk special detectors will listen to echolocation calls as bats fly overhead.

For more information on the Bat Festival watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

