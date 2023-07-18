Warm and sunny today with just isolated thunderstorms.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect plenty of sunshine today. An isolated storm is possible around the Black Hills this morning, and eastern plains this afternoon but most of us will likely stay dry. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s on the South Dakota plains.

Plenty of sunshine is likely for the rest of the week and temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal. While much of the week is dry, isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon. Canadian wildfire smoke could make a few returns for the rest of the week.

Sunny skies are likely this weekend with temperatures heating up. We could reach our first 90° of the year Sunday. If now, it will likely happen next week, where highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Took some time, but it looks like summer is finally kicking into full gear. No rain is expected this weekend through at least Wednesday of next week.

