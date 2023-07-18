State prison offender dies in penitentiary

Ashley was serving sentences for rape, and aggravated incest amongst other charges in Pennington County.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - State prison offender Frank Ashley has died.

On July 17, Ashley, age 57, passed away at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Ashley was serving sentences for third-degree and fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, and aggravated incest from Pennington County.

