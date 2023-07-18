Recycling aluminum for a good cause

The most recycled and recyclable material is aluminum according to the Aluminum Association.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Habitat for Humanity is hosting a recycled aluminum drive.

You can drop off your recyclables at the Rapid City or Spearfish location until July 31.

If you do have a large quantity of aluminum that can’t be taken to the store, Habitat for Humanity can send over a truck to collect the items.

The end goal is to collect 10 thousand pounds which will enter the organization with other Habitat for Humanity affiliates for the chance to get a $6,000 grant provided by Novelis.

“Funding from the grant will go into our comprehensive plan of building more affordable homes and renovating affordable homes for families across our region. We see a gap of about 150 to $200,000 now between what people can actually afford when they’re buying a home, and what homes are selling for in the Black Hills region,” said Scott Engmann, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.

Currently, they have around 3 thousand pounds of aluminum collected.

Habitat for Humanity is also looking for volunteers, for more information click here.

