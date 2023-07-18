Rapid City Council votes unanimously for run-off election ordinance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the topics on the agenda for the Monday Rapid City City Council meeting was the re-introduction of run-off election requirements for Rapid City mayor and council member positions.

The proposed ordinance would bring back the requirement for a run-off election; this would mean that in the future, a candidate would have to win by more than 50% to assume the role of either mayor or council member. The council approved it with a unanimous vote.

“I expected a little bit more debate, but I think that tonight common sense prevailed. I think most folks want the majority of the city to have voted for their mayor, and they also agreed to vote for their council member,” said Rapid City mayor Jason Salamun.

The next step will be to have a second reading, which will then be followed by a publishing period. Monday night was just the start of the process.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.