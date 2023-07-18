Rapid City Council votes unanimously for run-off election ordinance

Rapid City Council backs first reading of run-off election requirement for mayor and council...
Rapid City Council backs first reading of run-off election requirement for mayor and council positions.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the topics on the agenda for the Monday Rapid City City Council meeting was the re-introduction of run-off election requirements for Rapid City mayor and council member positions.

The proposed ordinance would bring back the requirement for a run-off election; this would mean that in the future, a candidate would have to win by more than 50% to assume the role of either mayor or council member. The council approved it with a unanimous vote.

“I expected a little bit more debate, but I think that tonight common sense prevailed. I think most folks want the majority of the city to have voted for their mayor, and they also agreed to vote for their council member,” said Rapid City mayor Jason Salamun.

The next step will be to have a second reading, which will then be followed by a publishing period. Monday night was just the start of the process.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
Flags wave at the Bear Butte campgrounds for first commemoration of the Lakota 1991 Declaration...
What the “Lakota Nation vs. United States” documentary means to the Lakota Nation in South Dakota
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?

Latest News

Sasquatch hoping for late-season push
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
If awarded the grant Habitat for Humanity will be put the money towards building more...
Recycling aluminum for a good cause
The program meets up two to three times a month.
Non-profit organization offers free summer program for students