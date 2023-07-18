Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

Lottery Jackpot
Lottery Jackpot(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right now the estimated Powerball jackpot is sitting at $1 billion.

Last year the jackpot reached $825 million and came in second for the largest potential winnings in Powerball history. That 2022 jackpot has now been surpassed by the current estimated winnings and that could draw more interest to the lottery than we normally see.

It’s not just players of the lottery that can benefit from the winnings. The director of advertising and public relations for the South Dakota Lottery says, there is a benefit for businesses too.

”There also is a little incentive for our retailers with that if they sell a jackpot winning ticket they get a $50,000 retailer incentive bonus so its pretty cool to see this generate so much buzz throughout the state,” said Wade Laroche, the Director of Advertising and Public Relations for the South Dakota Lottery.

Laroche wanted to remind anyone who’s interested in playing, to play responsibly and he emphasized that it only takes one ticket to win.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
SD DOT plans 'Hotel Way' for Elk Valley Area, enhancing safety and accessibility.
South Dakota Department of Transportation will create ‘Hotel Way’ Elk Valley Rd area
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival

Latest News

Haze
A bit of smoke and haze will return Wednesday
State prison offender dies in penitentiary
Frank Ashley Inmate death
Teacher At Montessori School Helping Children in Art Class
Business leaders highlight rising cost of child care crisis in South Dakota