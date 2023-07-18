Non-profit organization offers free summer program for students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Native youth suicide is 2.5 times higher than all ethnic groups and is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 –24.

This is why Ending the Silence, a non-profit organization, is hosting a free Summer Youth Adventures program.

“In Rapid City four out five of our Native American youth are sexually abused before they turn 12. We’ve had over half of our teens attempt, contemplate, or successfully complete the act of taking their own life, since this last January. Our primary focus at Ending the Silence is to bring those statistics to the forefront in our community,” said Brandon Ferguson, executive director of Ending the Silence.

The group is focusing on Native American students to help decrease these statistics.

Students who are eligible for the program are Native American middle and high school students who must be enrolled in a Rapid City school for 2023.

This Friday, the organization will be taking the students to see a movie, out to eat, and to a hair and beauty salon as well as offering other surprises.

“We really wanted to remind them to stay focused on their futures, staying focused for school, and we’re just trying to let them know that we’re here in the community,” said Ferguson.

Registration is still open, and for more information on how you can get registered, you can click here.

