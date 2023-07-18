Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is charging 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 individuals would be charged with multiple felony counts, including two counts of forgery, which is a 14-year felony. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

“It would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election,” Nessel said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
SD DOT plans 'Hotel Way' for Elk Valley Area, enhancing safety and accessibility.
South Dakota Department of Transportation will create ‘Hotel Way’ Elk Valley Rd area
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s pretrial hearing in classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date
A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site