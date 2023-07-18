Low numbers of donors creates emergency blood shortage

This comes amid a nationwide blood shortage.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is an emergency blood shortage and donation centers such as Vitalant are reaching out for help.

Vitalant communications manager, Tori Robbins says in the 10 years she has been working with the center this is only the second time an emergency need was issued.

Robbins said it does not matter what type of blood you are, they are in high need of every blood type and even a single donor would make a difference.

Donors can contact their local center or go online and schedule an appointment to donate.

Blood donation requirements and eligibility are also listed on the site for a quick check before donors schedule their appointment.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival
UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong

Latest News

SD DOT plans 'Hotel Way' for Elk Valley Area, enhancing safety and accessibility.
South Dakota Department of Transportation will create ‘Hotel Way’ Elk Valley Rd area
Organizers stress the importance of blood donation
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Council comes to an agreement on new road