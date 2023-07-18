A little smoke and haze will return Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will be present through the night with low temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s. An isolated shower or storm after midnight cannot be ruled out.

Plenty of sunshine will take over on Wednesday. A light to moderate smoke and haze will return across western South Dakota and into northeast Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the forecast as much of the area should stay in the 70s for a high temperature. Scattered clouds are expected through the day. We remain below average on Friday with highs in the 70s to 80s once again, but that will be the last time we stay below normal for at least a week.

The warmest air of the season is on the way and should arrive this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s with much of the area climbing into the 90s by Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s for much of next week. While conditions will likely stay pretty dry, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out at times.

