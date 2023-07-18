First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price

FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007,...
FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, a first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A first-generation iPhone sold at auction Sunday for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.

LCG Auctions, which hosted the sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for $599. That’s largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch given customer preference for the larger memory size.

“A new bar was set Sunday night,” said Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions. “We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale.”

It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year. An 8GB model sold for $63,356 in February and another 8GB model fetched $39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

The iPhone is one of the world’s most successful electronic products and helped make Apple the first publicly held company with a $3 trillion market value. The Cupertino, California company reached that milestone 16 years after the first iPhones were sold.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
SD DOT plans 'Hotel Way' for Elk Valley Area, enhancing safety and accessibility.
South Dakota Department of Transportation will create ‘Hotel Way’ Elk Valley Rd area
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Lottery Jackpot
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three...
Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case, but doesn’t set date