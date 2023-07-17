Warmer weather means more foot traffic for the Black Hills Forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The warmer weather has more people out and about enjoying the Hills.

The Black Hills offer something for everyone to enjoy, from the lakes to hiking, to mountain biking. But there are some safety precautions to know when hitting the trails.

“With the weather getting warmer and also the amount of rain that we’ve had lately, people need to be a little more prepared in the heat. As far as hiking, making sure they’re taking water, being prepared. Of course coming up with our afternoon rain showers quite often, rocks are slippery, the trails can be a little muddy. So you wanna make sure you have rain gear, but also that you’re prepared with water for when it is warmer out during the day,” said Michele Schleuning, Pactola visitors center assistant.

With forest fires always being a concern, campfires are only allowed in pre-prepared fire pits.

“You wanna make sure that before you start building that fire, that you have a bucket of water or some sand or something sitting aside so if it does get out of control or it gets windy, that you can put that out completely. Always stay with your fire, make sure that you’re attending it well, never leave a fire unattended,” Schleuning continued.

While you’re in the Black Hills, Schleuning, says to be aware of your surroundings. Be cautious of rattlesnakes and bigger animals such as mountain lions. She goes on to say the best thing to do in those situations, is to give the animals space.

