UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash one mile east of Rapid City.

Based on initial crash reports, it seems that a 2016 Kia Sorento was heading east on I-90 before taking an exit toward Box Elder. For some unknown reason, the car then veered off the road to the right and ended up in a small creek after passing through a ditch.

David Burris, age 80, the driver was taken to Monument Health but had sustained fatal injuries.

Karlene Burris, age 75, the passenger sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were used by both the driver and the passenger.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

