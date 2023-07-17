Still smoky, but a chance of severe thunderstorms, too.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to overspread the area much of this week. Visibilities will be reduced at times, and an air quality alert continues for northeast Wyoming.

An upper level trough will trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening around the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. Large hail will be the main threat from these storms.

Dry weather will be likely the rest of the week with only a slight chance of isolated storms Tuesday night and Wednesday, and again Friday.

A period of hot and dry mid-summer weather looks likely next week.

