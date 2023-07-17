Spearfish celebrates the arts with City Park Art Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish City Park came alive this weekend with The Mathews Opera House hosting its 45th annual “Festival in the Park.” The event is centered around artists showcasing handmade work and is one of the largest of its kind in the Midwest.

Spearfish’s annual Festival in the Park is a bigger event than you might expect. The entire surface area of City Park was covered with event areas or vendors ready to sell their creations to attendees.

In terms of the range of products for sale, vendors had anything from traditional paintings to metal sculptures and more.

“There’s a lot of talented people in South Dakota I mean you see different things I mean they’re just not the same, everybody does everything different and everyone has a talent,” said Leona Kowalke, an artist at the event.

One vendor explained that buying from them is as important as supporting a small business and she has seen an uptick in people interested in helping local artists.

“It’s huge I think everybody is trying to go back to the small business and help out small businesses and so it’s good to see all the people coming in and supporting us all,” said Cara Muckridge, another artist present.

Aside from supporting the local economy, one vendor says this event can also be a social gathering.

“It’s just an outdoor event that’s really fun to do with family and friends and you might meet up with people that you haven’t seen in a while,” said Kathy Sigle, an artist at the event.

And one vendor who has been coming since she was little has a message for aspiring artists who might be interested in participating.

“I would tell them if they have an interest in it to keep pursuing it just to keep doing artwork when they have time and just to take some art classes in high school and maybe take some when they go to college and just give it a try,” said Teri McTighe, another artist at the event.

While the fun in Spearfish ended today, many of these artists travel to shows all over the state to sell their work.

