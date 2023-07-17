Smoke gradually clears up Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms will end by midnight and skies will gradually clear up by morning. Temperatures will range from the 50s to 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Smoky conditions will start us off in the morning, but gradual clearing is expected through the day. An isolated storm is possible around the Black Hills, but many others will likely stay dry. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s on the South Dakota plains.

Plenty of sunshine is likely for the rest of the week and temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal. While much of the week is dry, isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon. Canadian wildfire smoke could make a few returns toward the end of the week.

Sunny skies are likely this weekend with temperatures heating up. We could reach our first 90° of the year Sunday. If now, it will likely happen next week, where highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Took some time, but it looks like summer is finally kicking into full gear.

