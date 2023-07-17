Matters of the State: Reservation voting barriers; JDRF lobbying on Capitol Hill

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a new report highlighting voting barriers on South Dakota reservations.

South Dakota Searchlight reporter Joshua Haiar breaks down his reporting on the recommendations from a civil rights committee tasked with investigating the matter, and what it may - or may not - mean for the next legislative session.

We also sit down with Jessi Buer from JDRF South Dakota to discuss a recent trip to Washington, D.C., where the organization met with members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation and lobbied for more funding for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Washington Bureau reporter Brendan Cullerton reporters on a renewed push from Rep. Dusty Johnson aimed at protecting Mount Rushmore, including Congressional testimony from State Senator Helene Duhamel of Rapid City.

Meantime, Iowa joins the growing list of Midwest states to pass stronger abortion restrictions, and Gov. Kristi Noem addresses prescription medication shortages and explains why she won’t call a special session despite calls from landowners and some lawmakers raising concerns about property rights laws.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
Flags wave at the Bear Butte campgrounds for first commemoration of the Lakota 1991 Declaration...
What the “Lakota Nation vs. United States” documentary means to the Lakota Nation in South Dakota
Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament
Inmates at the Genesee County Jail in Michigan attend courses taught by community members...
Jail reform effort gives inmates skills and county budgets a break

Latest News

In the event you are not the one in 300 million to win the Powerball jackpot then you are...
Big savings on grocery shopping and gas through AARP’s 2023 “99 Great Ways to Save”
In the event you are not the one in 300 million to win the Powerball jackpot then you are...
Big savings on grocery shopping and gas through AARP's 2023 Great Ways to Save
Here's the scoop: Horatio's Homemade Ice Cream is named after local legend Horatio Nelson, who...
Did someone say ice cream?
Emily Berry and Brittany Neiles explain Rapid City Ladies Mountain Bike Rides on Good Morning...
Grab your helmet for Rapid City Ladies Mountain Bike Ride
For King + Country spreads their message at the Hills Alive Music Festival