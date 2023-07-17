Grab your helmet for Rapid City Ladies Mountain Bike Ride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding a bike can be intimidating. Knowing the trails and bicycle etiquette is essential before pedaling. Rapid City Ladies Mountain Bike Rides creates space for female and non-binary riders to connect, gain confidence, and get on their bikes. A group of cyclists meets every other week in Rapid City, hitting the bike paths and trails for an hour or 1 1/2 hours. You don’t have to be an expert rider either. There are two groups, beginner and intermediate.

The CDC encourages bike riders to wear helmets, and Emily Berry and Brittany Neiles with the Black Hills Mountain Bike Association agree. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 130,000 bike riders are injured every year. Neiles says too often she sees people riding bikes without helmets.

For more information on Rapid City Ladies Mountain Bike Rides check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

BHMBA Ladies Mountain Bike Rides for the rest of the 2023 season.

July 20 at ACME Bikes at 6 p.m.

July 27 at Schroeder Trailhead at 6 p.m.

August 3 at West Dino Trailhead at 6 p.m. For first-time riders meet at 5:30 pm to go over tire pressure, body position, and mountain biking etiquette.

August 17 at Black Hills Bikes at 6 p.m.

August 31 at Founders Park at 6 p.m.

