Rapid City closes Fitzgerald stadium disposal site for regional tournament

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To accommodate the upcoming Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament, the City’s Fitzgerald Stadium yard waste and recyclables disposal site will be closed from August 1-7.

Teams and fans from a four-state region will be attending the tournament, hosted by Rapid City American Legion Post 22, which will take place from August 2-6 at Fitzgerald Stadium. On Tuesday, August 1, the remote site will be cleared of yard waste, cardboard, and recyclable containers.

This is the second time in a month that the area will be closed to public disposal of yard waste and recyclable materials. The area was closed and striped for an additional 50 parking spots for the Post 22 Firecracker tournament held earlier this month.

The Central Plains Regional tournament will end on Sunday, August 6th. On Monday, August 7th, the City crews will prepare the site for waste disposal. The public can dispose of yard waste and recyclables at the site beginning on Tuesday, August 8th.

During the closure period, people can take their items to the remote disposal site at West Boulevard North or the Rapid City Landfill site on Highway 79. Please note that dumping materials at the Fitzgerald site when containers are not available is not allowed.

Check out the remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium below:

