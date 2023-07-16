Bruce Junek: publishes final book in fantasy series

Bruce Junek, South Dakota Author releases latest book in four-part series.
By Keith Grant
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bruce Burgess Junek, an author from Rapid City has written multiple books. His latest book is the final in a four-part chronicle. A Bright One is the final tale of Tyme, who sets out on her own destiny, but not without the threat of others. Junek says A Bright One series is an adventure-filled story following characters along their journey to destiny.

The series is Junek’s replication of traditional European mythology with heroes and the forces of evil battling each other for power. “I wanted to challenge everything about the premise of a Just war, and have a story that embodies spirituality in new and provocative ways,” said Junek.

Junek’s passion is travel, bicycling through more than 50 countries with his wife, Tass Thacker, beside him. Junek is a versatile writer who has authored two travel narratives, namely “The Road of Dreams: A Two-Year Bicycling and Hiking Adventure Around the World” and “Andes to the Amazon: Seven Journeys in Mexico, Central and South America.” Additionally, he has contributed to the field of rock climbing by publishing a guidebook titled “Spearfish Canyon Limestone” and even used his creative mind with the documentary “Bruce & Tass Bicycle China.”

For more information on Junek’s writing journey check out the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank leads to potential criminal charges
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident

Latest News

Construction graphic
SDDOT seeks public input into U.S. Highway 85 corridor planning study between Spearfish and Deadwood
Rapid City committee to host annual ADA anniversary picnic
Nerdy Nuts
Hills Alive Warning