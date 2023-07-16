Bruce Junek: publishes final book in fantasy series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bruce Burgess Junek, an author from Rapid City has written multiple books. His latest book is the final in a four-part chronicle. A Bright One is the final tale of Tyme, who sets out on her own destiny, but not without the threat of others. Junek says A Bright One series is an adventure-filled story following characters along their journey to destiny.

The series is Junek’s replication of traditional European mythology with heroes and the forces of evil battling each other for power. “I wanted to challenge everything about the premise of a Just war, and have a story that embodies spirituality in new and provocative ways,” said Junek.

Junek’s passion is travel, bicycling through more than 50 countries with his wife, Tass Thacker, beside him. Junek is a versatile writer who has authored two travel narratives, namely “The Road of Dreams: A Two-Year Bicycling and Hiking Adventure Around the World” and “Andes to the Amazon: Seven Journeys in Mexico, Central and South America.” Additionally, he has contributed to the field of rock climbing by publishing a guidebook titled “Spearfish Canyon Limestone” and even used his creative mind with the documentary “Bruce & Tass Bicycle China.”

For more information on Junek’s writing journey check out the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.