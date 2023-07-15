What the “Lakota Nation vs. United States” documentary means to the Lakota Nation in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A documentary tracing the Lakota Indian’s attempts to reclaim the Black Hills opens in New York theaters this weekend. The name of the film is ‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’, “The Lakota people fight to reclaim their sacred land and protect it from government and corporate interests.”

Strong Heart leaders as well as members of the Black Hills Sioux Nation Treaty Council rallied today to commemorate the Lakota nation. A member of the Black Hills Sioux Nation Treaty Council, Canupa Gluha Mani says he believes this film depicts how America has ignored indigenous contributions to the lands.

”All of these foreign policies came from the birthing process of what Indian policies are, and that is what we have to live with. That’s why the tribal governments can never give anybody pure honor,” Mani said.

On Friday, Mani leads the first commemoration of the Lakota 1991 Declaration of Independence at Bear Butte.

‘Lakota Nation vs. United States’ was released today in theaters in New York and is scheduled for theaters in Los Angeles next weekend.

