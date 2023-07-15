A summer youth camp helping to prevent suicide

A teepee at Pine Ridge
A teepee at Pine Ridge(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to NativeNews.com, suicide is the 8th leading cause of death for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives. The suicide rate for Native youth is two times higher than the national average.

Friday, at “Old Man Afraid Of His Horses Memorial Park” in Pine Ridge, a summer youth culture camp was held to teach cultural traditions in an effort to help prevent suicide.

The annual camp that the family of Chief Old Man Afraid Of His Horses hosts is designed for youth to participate in arts and crafts, storytelling, traditional dancing, and games.

The tattoo on finger represents suicide prevention
The tattoo on finger represents suicide prevention(KOTA/KEVN)

Dorian Two Bulls is the event coordinator and says with few activities for youth on the reservation, this event gives them hope to know there’s more to life.

”But their parents are having problems if you’re not drinking and all this, and some of these kids will commit suicide because of that. Whenever someone commits suicide, you know, the other kids, they say, well, that’s my friend I’m gonna do the same thing,” said Melvina Two-Bulls Winters.

The event will continue through Sunday, July 16, with a Pow-Wow, speakers, and more family activities.

