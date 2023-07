RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City youth baseball joined Harney at the state tournament with a 6-5 walkoff win over Canyon Lake Friday night. Canyon Lake took a 5-3 lead into the 6th inning but rallied to score 3 runs to earn the victory. The Little League state tournament will be played next week in Sioux Falls.

