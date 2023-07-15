New Disney pony born to pull Cinderella’s carriage

Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!
Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!(Twitter/Disney Parks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!

A female white Shetland pony was born Tuesday morning at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Bay Lake, Florida.

The foal joins her big sister Lilly, also a white Shetland, who arrived in 2019 and is named after Walt Disney’s wife.

The new pony, like Lilly, will begin training at the ranch when she is 2 years old.

The hope is that one day she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach for Disney’s fairytale weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

Lilly and her sister are following in the hoof steps of their parents, Lady and Ferdinand, who both served on Cinderella’s horse team.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank leads to potential criminal charges
Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban the suspect initially fled in...
Amber Alert canceled for baby who was allegedly abducted by 38-year-old in Ohio
A construction worker was rescued by good Samaritans after he fell 150 feet off a bridge.
Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River
A construction worker was rescued by good Samaritans after he fell 150 feet off a bridge.
Construction worker falls off bridge into river
More than 90 million in 15 states under heat alert
Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber...
Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths