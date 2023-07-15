Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong

Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to law enforcement, at least 30 students from Belle Fourche High School have been confirmed to be on the scene during a senior prank that occurred a few minutes past midnight on May 13.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene where, according to the State’s Attorney’s office, dispatch members found evidence of streamers strung from hallways, basketball hoops, stairwells, and doors; mini water cups lining the main office, chairs, and tables flipped over; a teacher desk in the bathroom stall, a broken teacher desk in the hallway blocking a fire door and fire extinguisher residue.

The Butte County State’s Attorney’s Office estimates the cost of the damage and cleanup at $3,600.

State’s Attorney, LeEllen McCartney organized a meeting with the people involved with the event on the evening of July 13 at the Butte County Courthouse to discuss McMartney’s proposals.

“I will not bring charges for trespass if they do the 10 hours of community service with proof to me by Oct. 31,” said McCartney.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank leads to potential criminal charges
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
The City of Spearfish is restoring a historic structure

Latest News

A teepee at Pine Ridge
A summer youth camp helping to prevent suicide
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD
Flooded bike paths could impact people going to Hills Alive music festival
Weekend
Wildfire smoke fills the sky this weekend
Music exploration at Rapid City Public Library.
Mini-musicians dance, sing at ‘Music Exploration for Preschoolers’