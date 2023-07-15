Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car went off the road near Exit 63, going into Box Elder.
One man is killed in single-vehicle crash near Rapid City
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank leads to potential criminal charges
Butte County State's Attorney reviewing damages of the Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School senior prank gone wrong
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident

Latest News

Rapid City committee to host annual ADA anniversary picnic
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history