Thune on upcoming new Farm Bill

John Thune
Sen. John Thune speaks on Farm Bill(Sen. John Thune)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new Farm Bill is being debated on Capitol Hill. Parts of the 2018 Farm Bill are expiring in the next few months. South Dakota Senator John Thune says passing the new Farm Bill needs to be one of Congress’ top priorities for the rest of the year. Thune spoke on the Senate floor about what he wants to see in the bill...

Thune says, “Crop insurance is the cornerstone of the farm safety net, and it needs to be maintained, and, to the extent possible, strengthened in the next farm bill. Currently, the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, which help offset losses when prices for agricultural products drop, are not always proving sufficient.”

Other things Thune said are needed in the Farm Bill included improving the commodity and livestock programs and making the Conservation Reserve Program a more effective option for producers and landowners.

