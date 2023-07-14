A school prank has led to criminal charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A senior prank resulting in criminal charges may impact the future of some students in the Belle Fourche Class of 2023.

In May, a group of more than 50 seniors carried out a traditional senior prank involving rearranging classrooms.

However, the situation took a serious turn when one senior accidentally triggered a fire extinguisher prompting law enforcement to get involved.

The Butte County State Attorney’s Office says some students involved have been charged with third-degree burglary, classified as a class five felony.

“The school dealt with them. Some students did not walk at graduation, and it was handled they did community service. But then recently on Jun 30, many of the senior class received letters from the Butte County attorney, threatening felony offenses up to five years in prison and $10,000 fines,” said a concerned Belle Fourche High School parent.

According to a parent, only three individuals have been charged in the incident.

That parent says there is hope that during Thursday’s meeting with the state’s attorney, she will show leniency and dismiss the case.

