A school prank has led to criminal charges

Belle Fourche High School
Belle Fourche High School(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A senior prank resulting in criminal charges may impact the future of some students in the Belle Fourche Class of 2023.

In May, a group of more than 50 seniors carried out a traditional senior prank involving rearranging classrooms.

However, the situation took a serious turn when one senior accidentally triggered a fire extinguisher prompting law enforcement to get involved.

Butte County Attorney's office
Butte County Attorney's office(KOTA/KEVN)

The Butte County State Attorney’s Office says some students involved have been charged with third-degree burglary, classified as a class five felony.

“The school dealt with them. Some students did not walk at graduation, and it was handled they did community service. But then recently on Jun 30, many of the senior class received letters from the Butte County attorney, threatening felony offenses up to five years in prison and $10,000 fines,” said a concerned Belle Fourche High School parent.

According to a parent, only three individuals have been charged in the incident.

That parent says there is hope that during Thursday’s meeting with the state’s attorney, she will show leniency and dismiss the case.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
The City of Spearfish is restoring an historic structure

Latest News

The most common pickleball injuries are strains or sprains, fractures, and contusions.
As pickleball soars in popularity so do the number of injuries
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time
Sen. John Thune speaks on Farm Bill
Thune on upcoming new Farm Bill