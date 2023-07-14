Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of an SUV that was involved in a hit and run on June 24th.

The SUV hit a motorcyclist just after midnight at the intersection of West Main Street and Jackson Boulevard. The driver failed to yield to the motorcycle, and video footage shows the car slowly going around the motorcyclist before speeding down Jackson. The victim is said to have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

”We’ve seen some questions about the time frame. Essentially we wanted to give our detectives a chance to work through the investigation, and once they hit a point where they saw the need to maybe garner a little bit of help from the community, that’s when we put it out,” said Brendyn Medina, communications coordinator with the RCPD.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact detective Nathan Senesac at (605) 394-4134, or text the letters RCPD and any information to 847411.

