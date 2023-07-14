Mini-musicians dance, sing at ‘Music Exploration for Preschoolers’

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Leading preschoolers on a musical journey, Melody McGreary with Melody’s Piano Studio, explores music through singing, movement, rhythm, and creativity. McGreary is a certified educator by Musical Teachers National Association and is in her 15th year teaching piano. Children’s brains are like sponges, absorbing everything around them. Music Exploration for Preschoolers class led by McGreary, gives kids the chance to move around and create a collaborative composition.

The mini-musicians class is on July 15 at the Rapid City Public Library from 11 am to noon. For more information check out the interview with McGreary from Good Morning KOTA Territory.

