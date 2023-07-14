Keith and Kate do the Spearfish half marathon

By Kate Robinson and Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week with Keith and Kate, Kate ran the Spearfish Half-Marathon in support of the CASA organization.

CASA is a volunteer organization in Rapid City that helps abused children get the resources they need. Kate decided to run not only as a personal goal but in support of the organization as well, as all proceeds were going to CASA.

After 13.1 miles it’s clear that even when things get hard, there is always a way to reach out a helping hand.

You can get the full experience with Keith and Kate in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Belle Fourche High School
A school prank has led to criminal charges
Rocketship at Evans Park in Spearfish.
The City of Spearfish is restoring a historic structure
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident
New Rapid City VA clinic said to start taking patients in August.
New Rapid City Veterans Affairs clinic on track to open on time

Latest News

Music exploration at Rapid City Public Library.
Mini-musicians dance, sing at ‘Music Exploration for Preschoolers’
Nerdy Nuts Rapid City let's customers get creative with peanut butter.
Nerdy Nuts: from viral videos to storefront success
RC VA Clinic Update
Thune Farm Bill