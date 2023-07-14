Flooded bike paths could impact people going to Hills Alive music festival

Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, SD(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual “Hills Alive” concert festival is this weekend in Rapid City.

Because of the recent rain, the city is advising people to use caution near Rapid Creek. The bike path under Mount Rushmore Road is covered with water and it has also reached the edge of the bike path near Fifth Street.

The free music festival held at Memorial Park runs Saturday through Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m. with bands starting at around 1 o’clock.

”So we host between 30 to 40 thousand people over the two-day event that will come in. Of course, we get our largest numbers later in the day when it’s a little bit cooler, and we’ve got some of our larger band names playing,” said Haley Powell, on-air host for KSLT radio.

Attendees are advised to use crosswalks to cross the roads instead of going under the bridges to access the event.

