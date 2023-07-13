“With music and imagination, anything is possible”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hitting the pool and playing outside are typical summer activities for kids but for some youngsters Wednesday was spent enjoying some classical tunes.

Combining music and imagination, the youth enjoyed a morning of fun as musicians from the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills performed a show as part of their children’s family concert series.

During the performance, kids were taken on a magical adventure featuring bullying sharks and superhero dolphins.

The purpose of the show was to teach children the importance of music and how it can create different feelings and change moods.

”It’s designed to engage the children; the child becomes the concert. As you may have seen the shark comes through chased by the students who are the superhero dolphins. Every program has a story, has a message and the music it’s classical music. There is some movie music, popular music that the kids enjoy,” said Michael Hill, executive director for the Chamber Musical Festival of the Black Hills

The next performance is July 18 at the Hill City Boys and Girls Club starting at 1:00 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome and the event lasts about 45 minutes.

