Smoke from Canadian wildfires moves in Friday and lingers through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds will move in overnight bringing scattered showers to the area. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, too. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Showers clear out through the morning and sunshine takes over for much of the day. A stray shower or storm will be possible Friday afternoon, but much of the area should be dry.

Wildfires continue to burn across western Canada and northerly flow is setting up for Friday and the weekend, which will usher in smoke and haze across northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. This will create poor air quality, reduced visibility and make it smell like smoke. Hopefully southerly winds early next week will help clear conditions up, but we will keep an eye on the forecast and update you as needed.

Temperatures next week will be in the 80s and pretty close to average. The only exception is Tuesday, where highs will be in the upper 80s, flirting with 90°. While conditions are looking mostly dry through next week, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

