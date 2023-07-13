Rapid City’s O’Harra Stadium closed for maintenance

The O'Harra Stadium closes for track maintenance.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the next couple of weeks, one of the most used stadiums in Rapid City will be closed for maintenance.

O’Harra Stadium will be closed to the public from July 11 to July 24 in order to restripe the track. South Dakota Mines Athletics is asking the public not to use the field until the project is finished in order to make sure the lines are not wiped off or messed up in any way.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition

Latest News

Rapid City’s sales tax revenue has seen an increase over last years first quarter numbers
Majority vote election ordinance passes Wednesday's Legal and Finance committee meeting in...
Majority vote for elected officials makes it way to the city council meeting
South Dakota unveiled a website that makes it easier for students and families to plan for...
South Dakota launches college planning website
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries