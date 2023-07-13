Rapid City’s O’Harra Stadium closed for maintenance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the next couple of weeks, one of the most used stadiums in Rapid City will be closed for maintenance.

O’Harra Stadium will be closed to the public from July 11 to July 24 in order to restripe the track. South Dakota Mines Athletics is asking the public not to use the field until the project is finished in order to make sure the lines are not wiped off or messed up in any way.

